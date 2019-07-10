Hot and stormy Thursday

We'll have one more day of dangerous heat Thursday. Storm chances are on the rise and for a few folks, that will help cool us temporarily. For Thursday, morning lows start in the mid 70s with highs reaching the lower 90s during the afternoon. Because it will feel as hot as 103° to 107°, another HEAT ADVISORY takes effect at noon and lasts until 7 PM. The advisory includes Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Limestone, Lawrence, Madison, and Morgan Counties. An isolated shower or storm is possible in the morning with more widespread activity during the afternoon and evening.

In the coming days, we should get some relief from the heat. What will likely become Tropical Storm Barry should break down the ridge of high pressure that's been in control. Combined with the increase in storm coverage, temperatures will drop to near 90 degrees again starting Friday. Speaking of Barry, the National Hurricane Center expects the storm to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before moving onshore in Louisiana. As much as 15 to 20 inches of rain will be possible along coastal Louisiana, so flooding is a top concern, along with wind and surge impacts. At this point, it looks like the bulk of the moisture from the remnants of would-be Barry will largely stay out of the Valley, but we are monitoring the possibility of an increase in rain through the weekend in north Alabama.