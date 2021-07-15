Hot and mostly dry Thursday, stormy pattern resumes this weekend

Finally a mostly dry day in North Alabama Thursday after a very wet and stormy last 7 days. Unfortunately that wet pattern quickly resumes Friday through this weekend.

This afternoon will be hot and with highs near 90° but that's normal for mid-July in North Alabama. That 90° combined with the humidity will push heat index values to nearly 100. There's no real trigger for showers or storms today so just a few pop-ups are expected through this afternoon. Any showers or stray storms will quickly dissipate by early evening.

As this ridge weakens this weekend, a cold front will be approaching from the northwest. Widespread showers and storms will develop and persist into next week once the front nearly stalls over North Alabama. As has been the case the past several days, the risk for flooding will need to be monitored with continued rain and saturated ground.