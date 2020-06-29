Hot and humid with strong storms possible Tuesday

Some storms can be strong to severe, producing damaging wind, in addition to locally heavy rain and frequent lightning.

This will be the case late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Until then, expect a fairly quiet start to the day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and areas of fog. It'll be muggy, with temperatures beginning in the lower 70s. Barring a cooling rain, highs will hit close to the 90 degree mark by the early afternoon. Scattered storms look to start developing by the afternoon, but stronger activity appears to be most likely with a band of storms pushing into North Alabama out of Tennessee Tuesday evening. This will be our best bet at not only widespread rain, but damaging wind as well. In fact, our central and eastern counties are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday.

This is the case again Wednesday, but most of North Alabama is included in that Marginal Risk. Strong storms are in the forecast off and on Wednesday, bringing that potential for gusty wind again. The forecast doesn't differ much Thursday, but some data sources indicate lower coverage of storms both Friday and Saturday. This would be good news for those outdoor Fourth of July plans. However, it's a bit too early to send the "all clear" as past model runs have continued to indicate stormy weather through the holiday weekend.

Something else to keep in mind...the heat index. With high humidity and afternoon temperatures near 90 degrees, it'll be feeling like it's close to 100 during the second half of the day this week. Take frequent breaks if you're working outdoors and keep a steady supply of water on hand. Fortunately, those afternoon storms manage to drop temperatures by a quick 15 degrees or so, meaning at least a temporary cool down.