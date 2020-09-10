Hot and humid with rain holding off for now

Tonight we’ll be mostly clear to partly cloudy with a low near 70. It’s muggy from start to finish Friday, so afternoon highs near 90 will feel more like the mid to upper 90s. An isolated shower or storm is possible, mainly farther east.

The pattern continues to change this weekend. Scattered showers and storms develop through the day Saturday and continue into Saturday night. Sunday looks to be a bit wetter. With the increase in storm coverage and clouds, temperatures won’t be as high but it certainly won’t be cool. Expect afternoon temperatures near 90 Saturday with mid 80s Sunday. The humidity keeps it uncomfortable.

Next week, some data sources are starting to key in on a slightly milder temperature trend by Wednesday. This would mean highs in the lower 80s. However, a few storms stay in the forecast each day through at least Thursday.