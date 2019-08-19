Clear

Hot and humid start to the workweek

A Heat Advisory is in effect for our western counties Monday. Isolated thunderstorms possible by this afternoon and evening.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 7:35 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

The drier air from the last 5 days is coming to an end for the Tennessee Valley.  Gulf of Mexico moisture returns with higher humidity this afternoon.  Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s combined with the humidity will give the Valley heat index values in the triple digits.  Heat index values at or above 105° are expected for areas closer to the Shoals which is why the NWS has issued a Heat Advisory for today.

Thunderstorm chances will increase each day through this workweek.  Today only isolated thunderstorms are expected with best chances closer to Sand Mountain.  Tuesday through Friday there will be better chances for widespread thunderstorms for the entire Valley each afternoon.  Wednesday through Friday will likely be the wettest days of this week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events