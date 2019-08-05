Hot and humid start to the workweek

Morning fog and low clouds will quickly mix out allowing for plenty of sunshine heading into Monday afternoon. Expect highs in the low 90s with humid conditions today. There will be enough instability for some isolated pop-up thunderstorms but most areas will remain dry. Best chances for thunderstorms Monday will be closer to Sand Mountain.

Afternoon highs will remain in the 90s through the end of this workweek. Even some mid 90s will be possible Tuesday afternoon due to less thunderstorms and more sunshine. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase Wednesday and stay elevated into this weekend. Wednesday through this weekend the Tennessee Valley could pick up another 0.50" to 1.50" with isolated higher or lower rain totals.