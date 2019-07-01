Hot and humid start to July

The month of July will start hot and humid for the Tennessee Valley. Afternoon highs will warm to the mid 90s today but with the combination of the humidity it will feel more like 100 degrees this afternoon.

By the early to mid afternoon hours hit or miss thunderstorms will develop in the Valley. Any thunderstorms that develop will be slow moving and could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerous cloud to ground lightning.

Expect similar conditions the next couple of days with better chances for scattered thunderstorms by Independence Day on Thursday. However, even with thunderstorm chances every day this week, rainfall totals will likely stay less than 0.50" for most areas through Sunday.