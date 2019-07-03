Hot with scattered afternoon thunderstorms heading into the Fourth of July

Wednesday morning brought more cloud cover and even spotty light showers to the Tennessee Valley. These thicker clouds will make for a slower warm-up compared to Tuesday but enough sunshine will break through this afternoon to allow for highs in the low to mid 90s.

This afternoon heat will also lead to enough instability for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The threat for scattered afternoon thunderstorms will stick around each day this week, including Independence Day Thursday. The scattered nature of these storms will keep some areas dry but some areas could heavy rain and gusty winds.

The threat for thunderstorms will drop through Thursday evening with the loss of afternoon instability, allowing more most areas to be dry by fireworks time.