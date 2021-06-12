Clear
Hot and humid afternoon ahead, chance for isolated severe storms

Posted: Jun 12, 2021 7:01 AM
Updated: Jun 12, 2021 7:03 AM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Summer-like weather is taking over in North Alabama. Highs this afternoon in the lower 90's, but with the humidity it's feeling closer to 100! Hot and humid weather provides the perfect recipe for some areas to see some strong severe storms with the chance for heavy rain and flooding. By tonight, things clear out and we'll be at mostly clear skies with more comfortable temperatures

Huntsville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
