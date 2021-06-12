Hot and humid afternoon ahead, chance for isolated severe storms

Summer-like weather is taking over in North Alabama. Highs this afternoon in the lower 90's, but with the humidity it's feeling closer to 100! Hot and humid weather provides the perfect recipe for some areas to see some strong severe storms with the chance for heavy rain and flooding. By tonight, things clear out and we'll be at mostly clear skies with more comfortable temperatures
Summer-like weather is taking over in North Alabama.
Posted: Jun 12, 2021 7:01 AM
Updated: Jun 12, 2021 7:03 AM
