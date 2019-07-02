Clear

Hot and humid Tuesday, stray thunderstorm possible

Tuesday afternoon will warm to the mid 90s in the Tennessee Valley. The combination of heat and humidity will put heat index values closer to 105.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 8:34 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Tuesday will be similar to Monday in the Tennessee Valley.  Afternoon highs will warm to the mid 90s which is about 5 degrees above normal.  Combined with the humidity, the heat index will max around 105 by late afternoon.  This is at the level where heat illnesses become more common.  Find a way to stay cool in the mid to late afternoon hours.  Heat index values at or above 100 degrees will continue each afternoon through Friday.

There is a chance for stray thunderstorm this afternoon and evening.  Like Monday, most areas will remain dry.  Chances for thunderstorms will increase Wednesday and Thursday.  As you might expect this time of the year, best chances for thunderstorms on Independence Day will be in the afternoon and early evening.  Lower chances for storms by fireworks time.

Huntsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
