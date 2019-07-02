Hot and humid Tuesday, stray thunderstorm possible

Tuesday will be similar to Monday in the Tennessee Valley. Afternoon highs will warm to the mid 90s which is about 5 degrees above normal. Combined with the humidity, the heat index will max around 105 by late afternoon. This is at the level where heat illnesses become more common. Find a way to stay cool in the mid to late afternoon hours. Heat index values at or above 100 degrees will continue each afternoon through Friday.

There is a chance for stray thunderstorm this afternoon and evening. Like Monday, most areas will remain dry. Chances for thunderstorms will increase Wednesday and Thursday. As you might expect this time of the year, best chances for thunderstorms on Independence Day will be in the afternoon and early evening. Lower chances for storms by fireworks time.