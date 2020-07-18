Hot and humid Saturday, stray showers possible

Another hot and humid weekend is on the way for North Alabama. We're waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning and will quickly warm up to near 90 this afternoon. Actual air temperatures will once again top out in the mid 90s this afternoon. The "air you can wear" humidity will make it feel anywhere between 100 and 105 degrees during the afternoon hours today, then again on Sunday as well. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, be sure to take plenty of breaks in cool, air conditioned areas and stay hydrated. Don't forget your sunscreen either! UV index values are in the extreme category once again today, meaning you could get a sunburn in as little as 10 minutes. Rain chances are few and far between today. While a few locations could see a stray shower or storm this afternoon, many locations will stay dry.

Sunday is nearly a carbon copy of Saturday with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values in the triple digits during the afternoon. A few stray showers and storms are possible once again Sunday afternoon, but not enough to provide any substantial relief from the hot and humid weather. There is not a whole lot of relief expected in the summer time heat heading into the new work week. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Rain chances do become a little bit more widespread next week especially by Wednesday. However, rain totals will be less than a half inch for much of North Alabama through the next seven days.