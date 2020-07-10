Hot and humid Friday

The fog and low clouds from Friday morning clear to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. Today's highs reach the low to mid 90s but thanks to the humidity, it will feel like 100°+ by mid afternoon. Storms are possible this afternoon but unlikely for most of North Alabama.

Saturday starts out sunny and only a stray shower or storm is expected during the afternoon. However, we're also monitoring the risk for a couple of complexes of storms arriving from the northwest. These, if they make it to North Alabama, will have the capability of producing damaging wind in addition to heavy rain. For Sunday, expect scattered showers and storms again.

Looking ahead, there is a bit of a "light at the end of the tunnel." By the middle of next week, high pressure builds in and limits storm chances. Get ready for more heat, though. Highs should be back in the mid 90s by midweek, potentially even reaching the upper 90s by the end of the week.​