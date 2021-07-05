Hot and dry Monday, storm chances return starting Tuesday

Heat continues to build in Monday as highs climb into the low 90s. The humidity also starts to creep back in today but still tolerable by early July standards. High pressure weakens and a southerly flow pumps even more Gulf moisture into North Alabama by mid-week.

We're dry through the entire day Monday, but low chances for pop up showers and storms return Tuesday. As the heat and humidity becomes more dominant, a summertime pattern returns. Expect daily chances for showers and storms into next weekend, peaking each afternoon. The best coverage of rain looks to be Thursday and Friday. High temperatures through the week reach the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, there are no major changes to Tropical Storm Elsa Monday. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has Elsa centered just off the southern Cuban coast with 65 MPH sustained winds. The forecast track still keeps Elsa as a tropical storm that rides along the western Florida peninsula coast this week, making landfall near the Big Bend early Wednesday before progressing northeast through the Carolinas by early Thursday. North Alabama will see no direct impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa, but stay weather aware if you have any travel plans to Florida this week.