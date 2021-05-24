Hot again Tuesday

For the most part, the next few days are dry with temperatures running several degrees above average. Tuesday is partly cloudy with highs a couple of degrees shy of record values after starting the day in the low to mid 60s. For Wednesday, some data sources hint at a stray storm during the afternoon, but rain chances are generally low.

Isolated storms are a bit more likely Thursday, then we'll have scattered activity Friday with a cold front sweeping across the region. Expect scattered activity with gusty wind and heavy rain with the strongest storms. This cold front is good news for the holiday weekend as temperatures will get knocked down to our seasonal averages - in the mid 80s - through Memorial Day.