Hot Wednesday, slightly cooler by Thursday

Wednesday will be the last day of highs in the mid 90s for the Tennessee Valley this stretch of hot days began last workweek. Expect highs closer to 90° Thursday through this weekend.
Wednesday will most likely remain dry because there will be less instability in place than the last few days. A weakening cold front will arrive Thursday which could spark a few stray showers and thunderstorms but most areas will remain dry.
Rain chances will remain very low through the next 7 days with most areas seeing little or no measurable rain.
