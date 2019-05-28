Hot Tuesday, stray thunderstorm possible

Tuesday will be the 5th day in a row of afternoon highs in the mid 90s for the Tennessee Valley. Some isolated areas have even warmed to the upper 90s over the last few days. Wednesday will mark the last day this week with highs in the mid 90s as we will drop closer to 90 by Thursday and into this weekend.

Due to afternoon heating, enough instability may be in place to trigger a few stray showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Most if not all areas will remain dry.

A weakening cold front will approach from the west through the day on Thursday. It may hold together enough to allow from some showers and thunderstorms but most models continue to trend drier with this system. Rain chances will remain minimal through the next 7 days.