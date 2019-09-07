Hot Sunday, dangerous heat for the new work week

The hot summertime pattern continues for Sunday, with sunny skies and temperatures climbing well into the mid 90s. We reach the upper 90s to near 100 in some locations by Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Dangerous heat will be the primary weather concern for the next several days. With the return of oppressive humidity by Monday, heat index values will likely climb into the triple digits to as high as 105 degrees both Monday and Tuesday. No Heat Advisory has been issued at this time. However, be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the shade if you are outdoors for an extended period of time this week. Temperatures will continue to stay in the mid 90s throughout the next seven days. Several record high temperatures may be in jeopardy this week here in Huntsville.

There will not be much in terms of relief from the heat this week. But the good news is rain chances finally return to the forecast by Tuesday. Including Saturday, there has been no measurable rainfall here in the city of Huntsville for the last 11 consecutive days! While it has been a fairly wet summer across north Alabama, drought is starting to become an increasing concern, especially near Sand Mountain, where areas of Jackson County are currently in a moderate drought. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will provide some relief from the heat and from this current dry spell beginning on Tuesday and continuing through the rest of the work week. Not everyone will see showers and storms, but those who do will likely experience heavy rainfall and perhaps a strong wind gust or two in any stronger storms. For anyone who is counting, the first day of fall is just 16 days away!