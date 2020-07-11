Clear

Hot Saturday, strong to severe storms late tonight and Sunday

Heavy rain and gusty winds and possible with the strongest storms. The heat ramps up big time late next week.

Posted: Jul 11, 2020 8:45 AM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

Get ready a for a steamy Saturday across North Alabama. Drier air form the northwest will limit our shower and storms chances this afternoon, but that means no relief in the heat and humidity. Expect plenty of sunshine all day long, with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values will stay in the mid 90s, but be sure to stay cool and hydrated if you are going to be out and about later on today.

Late tonight, we will be monitoring the potential for a complex of thunderstorms to arrive in North Alabama. There is still a bit of uncertainty as to if and when this complex of storms will make its way into our area and just how strong it will be. Should this complex of storms hold together, it would most likely clip northwest Alabama. For this reason, the Shoals is under an Isolated risk for strong to severe storms overnight tonight. Heavy rain and damaging winds will be the primary concerns should this complex of storms hold together and materialize across our area. Should this complex of storms not materialize across North Alabama, tonight will still be muggy with overnight lows near 70.

As we go through the day on Sunday, additional showers and storms will be possible all day long ahead of a cold front that will move through the area Sunday evening. All of North Alabama is under an Isolated risk for severe storms during the day. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main concerns once again Sunday afternoon and evening. Storm chances come to an end by midnight Sunday night.

High pressure continues to build in for most of next week, likely bringing the hottest temperatures of the season so far by late next week. Highs in the mid to upper 90s are expected Wednesday through Friday, with heat index values getting close to 105 degrees each afternoon thanks to the humidity. Heat Advisories are possible mid to late next week. If you have any outdoor plans late week, be sure to stay cool and take plenty of breaks in the shade. Afternoon pop up storms return to the forecast once again by late week.

Huntsville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 49892

Reported Deaths: 1077
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson6219167
Mobile4625138
Montgomery4397111
Tuscaloosa258652
Madison19839
Marshall190411
Shelby155724
Lee153537
Morgan12415
Baldwin117011
Walker105631
Elmore100721
Dallas9789
Franklin92816
Etowah91914
DeKalb8647
Russell6650
Chambers66427
Autauga66214
Butler64529
Tallapoosa62569
Unassigned61627
Limestone5963
Houston5616
Lauderdale5556
Cullman5546
St. Clair4842
Colbert4816
Lowndes48022
Escambia4688
Pike4675
Calhoun4565
Coffee4164
Covington40312
Jackson4022
Barbour3772
Bullock37610
Dale3721
Talladega3677
Hale34323
Marengo34211
Clarke3036
Wilcox2998
Chilton2952
Winston2925
Sumter28713
Blount2811
Marion26714
Pickens2626
Monroe2553
Randolph2489
Conecuh2278
Perry2242
Bibb2151
Macon2129
Choctaw20912
Greene1929
Henry1463
Washington1367
Crenshaw1263
Lawrence1210
Cherokee1157
Geneva950
Lamar871
Clay822
Fayette811
Coosa631
Cleburne421
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 59546

Reported Deaths: 723
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby13113219
Davidson12935142
Rutherford342839
Hamilton319637
Sumner187456
Williamson167016
Knox15069
Trousdale15065
Out of TN139710
Wilson113017
Putnam10027
Unassigned9362
Bradley9254
Robertson90113
Sevier8843
Montgomery7127
Lake6960
Tipton6926
Bledsoe6271
Bedford5989
Macon5686
Hamblen4474
Maury4313
Hardeman4004
Fayette3573
Madison3472
Loudon3201
Blount3063
Rhea3030
Dyer2803
McMinn27018
Cheatham2643
Dickson2510
Washington2350
Lawrence2276
Cumberland2004
Anderson1892
Sullivan1892
Lauderdale1754
Gibson1661
Jefferson1641
Monroe1526
Smith1482
Greene1382
Coffee1370
Cocke1300
Hardin1257
Warren1200
Obion1182
Haywood1132
Franklin1103
Wayne1100
Marshall1082
Hickman1010
McNairy1001
Marion914
Giles891
Carter871
Lincoln840
Hawkins832
DeKalb820
White813
Roane800
Overton701
Weakley691
Claiborne680
Campbell671
Grundy652
Henderson650
Chester590
Unicoi560
Grainger550
Polk550
Carroll521
Henry500
Crockett493
Cannon460
Jackson460
Johnson450
Sequatchie450
Humphreys392
Meigs370
Perry370
Morgan301
Decatur280
Fentress270
Stewart270
Scott260
Union220
Houston200
Clay180
Moore170
Benton151
Hancock110
Lewis100
Van Buren90
Pickett70

 

 

