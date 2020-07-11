Hot Saturday, strong to severe storms late tonight and Sunday

Get ready a for a steamy Saturday across North Alabama. Drier air form the northwest will limit our shower and storms chances this afternoon, but that means no relief in the heat and humidity. Expect plenty of sunshine all day long, with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values will stay in the mid 90s, but be sure to stay cool and hydrated if you are going to be out and about later on today.

Late tonight, we will be monitoring the potential for a complex of thunderstorms to arrive in North Alabama. There is still a bit of uncertainty as to if and when this complex of storms will make its way into our area and just how strong it will be. Should this complex of storms hold together, it would most likely clip northwest Alabama. For this reason, the Shoals is under an Isolated risk for strong to severe storms overnight tonight. Heavy rain and damaging winds will be the primary concerns should this complex of storms hold together and materialize across our area. Should this complex of storms not materialize across North Alabama, tonight will still be muggy with overnight lows near 70.

As we go through the day on Sunday, additional showers and storms will be possible all day long ahead of a cold front that will move through the area Sunday evening. All of North Alabama is under an Isolated risk for severe storms during the day. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main concerns once again Sunday afternoon and evening. Storm chances come to an end by midnight Sunday night.

High pressure continues to build in for most of next week, likely bringing the hottest temperatures of the season so far by late next week. Highs in the mid to upper 90s are expected Wednesday through Friday, with heat index values getting close to 105 degrees each afternoon thanks to the humidity. Heat Advisories are possible mid to late next week. If you have any outdoor plans late week, be sure to stay cool and take plenty of breaks in the shade. Afternoon pop up storms return to the forecast once again by late week.