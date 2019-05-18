Hot Saturday, stray afternoon thunderstorm

Above normal warmth continues for the Tennessee Valley Saturday. Most of the Valley will warm to near or above 90 degrees.

Enough afternoon instability may allow for a stray shower or thunderstorm closer to Sand Mountain. Chances remain very low but any thunderstorm that forms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

Thunderstorm chances will increase Sunday and Monday as a weakening cold front arrives out of the west. Best chances for thunderstorms Sunday will be west of I-65. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible for areas closer to the Shoals.

The cold front will continue to work east overnight Sunday night and into Monday. This will increase chances for showers and thunderstorms for the entire Tennessee Valley.

Afternoon highs will drop to the mid 80s Monday but will quickly rebound back to the 90s by Tuesday. Some mid 90s will be possible by the 2nd half of next workweek, which will put some locations near record highs.