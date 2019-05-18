Clear

Hot Saturday, stray afternoon thunderstorm

The Tennessee Valley will warm to near 90 Saturday. A stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm will be possible.

Posted: May. 18, 2019 10:39 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Above normal warmth continues for the Tennessee Valley Saturday.  Most of the Valley will warm to near or above 90 degrees.

Enough afternoon instability may allow for a stray shower or thunderstorm closer to Sand Mountain.  Chances remain very low but any thunderstorm that forms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

Thunderstorm chances will increase Sunday and Monday as a weakening cold front arrives out of the west.  Best chances for thunderstorms Sunday will be west of I-65.  Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible for areas closer to the Shoals.

The cold front will continue to work east overnight Sunday night and into Monday.  This will increase chances for showers and thunderstorms for the entire Tennessee Valley.  

Afternoon highs will drop to the mid 80s Monday but will quickly rebound back to the 90s by Tuesday.  Some mid 90s will be possible by the 2nd half of next workweek, which will put some locations near record highs.

Huntsville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
