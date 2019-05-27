Clear

Hot Memorial Day in the Tennessee Valley

Afternoon highs will once again warm to the mid 90s in the Valley today.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 7:43 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Memorial Day will bring another day of afternoon highs in the mid 90s for the Tennessee Valley with even some isolated upper 90s possible Monday.

Highs will remain near records through Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.  We can't completly rule out a stray shower the next few days but just about everyone will remain dry.

Better chances for some showers and thunderstorms will arrive by Thusday as a weakening cold front approaches from the west.  Widepsread rain is not expected but this will be the best chances for rain that we have seen in 10 days.

Highs will run closer to 90 Thursday through this weekend along with a chances of some pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

