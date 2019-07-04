Clear

Hot Independence Day with afternoon thunderstorms

Afternoon highs will warm to the low to mid 90s Thursday but it will feel more like 100. Pop-up thunderstorms will be possible through the early evening hours.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 8:42 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Clear skies Thursday morning will allow for a quick warm-up on this Independence Day.  Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s but some isolated areas may briefly tough the mid 90s.  Combining these temperatures with the humidity, it will feel more like 100+ degrees by mid afternoon.

This heat will also allow for enough instability for pop-up showers and thunderstorms.  Thunderstorm coverage will be widely scattered with many areas remaining dry.  Thunderstorm chances will drop through the evening with just very low chances for lingering showers and thunderstorms by fireworks time.

We will continue to repeat this process each morning and afternoon through this weekend.  Rain totals will be between 0.25" and 0.75" the next 7 days.  Rain totals will differ drastically due to the erratic nature of thunderstorms each afternoon.

Huntsville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
