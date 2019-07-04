Hot Independence Day with afternoon thunderstorms

Clear skies Thursday morning will allow for a quick warm-up on this Independence Day. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s but some isolated areas may briefly tough the mid 90s. Combining these temperatures with the humidity, it will feel more like 100+ degrees by mid afternoon.

This heat will also allow for enough instability for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorm coverage will be widely scattered with many areas remaining dry. Thunderstorm chances will drop through the evening with just very low chances for lingering showers and thunderstorms by fireworks time.

We will continue to repeat this process each morning and afternoon through this weekend. Rain totals will be between 0.25" and 0.75" the next 7 days. Rain totals will differ drastically due to the erratic nature of thunderstorms each afternoon.