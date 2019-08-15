Clear
Hot & dry Friday afternoon

Mornings are comfortable now, but afternoon temperatures will be running above average through the weekend.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Temperatures are typical but the humidity is lower, making for more comfortable conditions all around. However, the heat will be increasing in the coming days, back to dangerously hot levels for Saturday afternoon, especially. In the meantime, we'll get in a couple of more mornings with lows in the mid to upper 60s and lovely, sunny days.

For Friday morning, we'll be mostly sunny with areas of patchy fog. Temperatures start in the mid 60s and quickly climb to the mid 90s during the afternoon. Saturday starts similarly, but as mentioned previously, it will be even hotter as highs reach the upper 90s. On Sunday, the humidity increases and we'll have enough moisture in place starting Monday for a few thunderstorms each and every day for most of net week. You'll experience the trade-off with the temperatures. As rain chances increase, temperatures drop back to near average.

