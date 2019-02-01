Hospitals say Alabama would gain by expanding Medicaid

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama hospitals say the state would see vast health and economic benefits by expanding Medicaid.

The Alabama Hospital Association presented the results of studies Friday that they say make a strong case for expanding Medicaid.

Alabama is one of 14 states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

One study estimated that Medicaid expansion would provide care to 340,000 Alabamians. It found the state's cost would be $1 billion over four years. But they say the state would see a return of $11 billion in increased economic activity.

Hospital Association President Don Williamson said the numbers show the positive financial impact of expansion.

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey said last year that Medicaid expansion was "desirable perhaps" but questioned how the state would pay for it.