Hospitals prepare for vaccination approval for 5–11 age group

The FDA's vaccine advisory committee voted Tuesday to approve a small dosage of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Many parents who spoke with WAAY 31 were hesitant about getting their younger children vaccinated, but for parents that want their kids vaccinated, hospitals are already working on plans to make that happen.

"If we protect the children, we also in indirect ways protect others as well," said Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan.

Buchanan said they will work with local pediatricians and school systems for parents who want their children vaccinated once it's approved.

"We will be in place to provide the vaccine on very short notice," Buchanan said. "We have Pfizer doses avalible right now. It depends on what's approved. If they approve the same dose that we gave to 12- to 16-year-olds, we should be able to roll it out the day after it becomes eligible."

Buchanan said there will be identifying markers for teen doses and child doses, such as different colored caps, to differentiate between the two.

"At the end of the day, it all comes down to protecting ourselves," Buchanan said. "We know what we faced last November and December, and having another population avalible for the best protection available is a plus. We're gonna be proud to do that."

Some parents remain on the fence about getting young children vaccinated.

"When it comes to our kids, I just believe that we have to go above and beyond to protect them, and with there being risks, that's not a risk I'm willing to go through with my son," said parent Eva Logalbo.

Buchanan said it's totally normal and understandable for parents to feel this way. His advice is for parents to discuss any risks with their child's pediatrician.