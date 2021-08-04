Florence hospital fears what will happen next with surging Covid numbers, low vaccination rates

The North Alabama Medical Center in Florence said it is caring for double the number of Covid patients compared to last week.

Right now, there are 23 patients in the coronavirus wing of the hospital, and 95% of people hospitalized with Covid aren't vaccinated, according to hospital officials.

The hospital is helping run two free drive-thru vaccine clinics at opposite ends of Lauderdale County. North Alabama Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Mike Howard said the turnout has been discouraging.

"Probably the largest frustration with the medical staff and nursing staff in the hospital is the lower number of people getting vaccinated," said Howard.

"We canceled some of the days at the clinics because of low participation. There are days where we've given two vaccines. We've consolidated them a little to save."

Howard said recently they've seen a few more people trickling in to get vaccinated, but the county and state still have the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

"We really need those numbers to go up," said Howard.

Howard said if more people don't get vaccinated, he fears hospitals will fill up again and staff members pushed to their limits once again.

"It's concerning to me because if people don't get vaccinated and if we fill our beds up with covid patients that means we cannot accept the patients in our surrounding areas for critical things they need," said Howard.

You can check the North Alabama Medical Centers Facebook page to get dates and times of the two vaccination clinics. One is at Joe Wheeler State Park and the other is at Cornerstone Church of Christ.

You can also get vaccinated at CVS, WalGreens, Target, Walmart, and local pharmacies in the county.

You can click here to find a vaccination location closest to you.