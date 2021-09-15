Alabama hospitals dealing with financial, physical strains to care for unvaccinated Covid patients

Hospitals around the country are dishing out billions in preventable costs in order to treat unvaccinated Covid patients, according to a study from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

It's something hospitals in Alabama are dealing with as many coronavirus beds are being occupied by the unvaccinated.

In just three months, hospitals nationwide have spent about $5.7 billion in preventable costs in order to treat unvaccinated coronavirus patients.

Unvaccinated patients make up the majority of the total coronavirus patients in hospitals in Alabama, including Huntsville Hospital and UAB.

Right now 86% of the 184 inpatients in Huntsville Hospital are not vaccinated. It's a similar situation at UAB where the majority of inpatients are also unvaccinated.

Doctors from UAB say it is forcing them to do without other valuable resources. It also takes care away from other patients due to this latest surge, which is disappointing because they say at this point there is a way to help prevent being hospitalized - and that is getting vaccinated.

"Regardless or not on whether you chose to get vaccinated, we're here to take care of you. We promised that we're going to do that, and we're going to deliver on that promise But, yes, it is very frustrating for us right now and it is limiting our capability to do the things that we'd like to do," Dr. Sarah Nafziger, with the University of Alabama in Birmingham, said.

At both Huntsville Hospital and UAB they are seeing a decrease in the number of people hospitalized, but Dr. Nafziger says with that they are still seeing the people who are hospitalized getting sicker.