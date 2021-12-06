Hospitalizations slightly increase, holiday and flu season playing a factor

Health leaders across the state remain cautious as COVID-19 infections increase across the state.

One concern among health leaders is the amount of ICU beds available if the uptick continues to climb.

Judy Smith, with the Alabama Department of Public Health, said they are staying alert. Decatur Morgan Hospital and surrounding hospitals aren’t at a crisis point but with holiday gatherings and the flu season upon us, officials are monitoring what is to come.

Now through February is when the flu is also a threat. Health leaders project this flu season will be more aggressive than last year. Hospitals will likely be treating patients for the flu, among COVID-19 and other care patients.

“As the numbers climb, we are going to worry about all hospitals, but we are certainly going to worry about our major hospitals who have become resources for multiple counties,” said Smith. “The concern in Morgan County is that it tends to be a hospital route for people and surrounding counties.”

Right now, over 300 Alabamians are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number since November.

Last week, the Alabama Hospital Association recorded around 400 cases per day, that number is now moving back down to 150 cases per day.

The Deputy Director at the Alabama Hospital Association, Danne Howard, says they are also keeping their guard up.

“With colder weather and families gathering, if they haven’t been vaccinated, if those who gather haven’t been vaccinated, certainly, the risks are higher," said Howard.

The Alabama Hospital Association is expecting a rise in cases within the next several weeks.