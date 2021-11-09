Hospital officials urge booster shot before holidays

Helen Keller Hospital has its lowest number of Covid patients since July, but officials know how quickly that can change, which is why they're encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and, if eligible, get their booster shot before holiday gatherings.

That's why Helen Keller Hospital is hosting a Covid vaccine clinic at its well care center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said even if you are fully vaccinated, those who are eligible should get the booster shot.

"There's lots of science out there to share how much more effective your protection is with the booster, especially again heading into the holidays and winter season," Buchanan said. "We saw our first major surge following Thanksgiving and Christmas of last year, so we want to maximize the protection all of our community members have against Covid this year."

Buchanan said they only have four Covid inpatients as of Tuesday, and none of them are on a ventilator. To accomodate more people getting vaccinated, the hospital has extended its vaccine clinic hours.

The hospital is also working with local pediatrician offices for parents who want their 5- to 11-year-olds to be vaccinated.