Horace Spencer selected to 2019 NABC Give Back Team

Former Auburn forward Horace Spencer was chosen to the 2019 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Give Back Team, the organization announced Wednesday.

The award recognizes a select number of standouts across all of college basketball for their outstanding community service efforts.

Spencer was one of only five Division I men’s basketball student-athletes chosen for the annual award. He was joined by Sam Dowd from Idaho State, JT Escobar from North Florida, Aaron Jordan from Illinois and Trey Phills from Yale.

The Philadelphia, Pa. native, also voted to the 2019 Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, was involved in a variety of projects and programs in the Auburn area.

Spencer was a regular volunteer with the East Alabama Food Bank where he sorted food and packed bags of food for children in need in Lee County.

He also volunteered numerous hours with the Jason Dufner Charitable Foundation to help end child hunger in the state of Alabama, as well as the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County.

Spencer also volunteered for several other community service projects, including Habitat for Humanity of Greater Lee County and Homes for our Troops, where he and his teammates helped to build a home for a wounded veteran and resident of Auburn.

He also visited children and cancer patients receiving treatment at the East Alabama Medical Center and the Children's Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham.