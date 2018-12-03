Hoover mall shooting suspect extradited to Jefferson County Jail

On Monday, the Hoover mall shooting suspect, Erron Brown, was voluntarily transferred from the Fulton County Jail near Atlanta to the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham. He was arrested in Georgia on November 29.
Brown is facing an attempted murder charge, and his bond is set at $125,000. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, additional charges are expected to be filed.
