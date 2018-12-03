Clear

Hoover mall shooting suspect extradited to Jefferson County Jail

The shooting happened during Black Friday shopping at the Riverchase Galleria mall.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 3:31 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 3:37 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Monday, the Hoover mall shooting suspect, Erron Brown, was voluntarily transferred from the Fulton County Jail near Atlanta to the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham. He was arrested in Georgia on November 29.

Brown is facing an attempted murder charge, and his bond is set at $125,000. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, additional charges are expected to be filed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events