Suspect charged with capital murder, assault in Riverchase Galleria Mall shooting

On Sunday, Hoover Police Department announced 22-year-old, Montez Moses Coleman of Birmingham was arrested as a suspect in the Riverchase Galleria mall shooting on July 3rd that killed one and injured 3 others.

Police charged Coleman with capital murder in the shooting death of 8-year-old, Royta De'Marco Giles and 3 counts of second-degree assault.

Montez Moses Coleman (Source: Hoover Police Department) Montez Moses Coleman (Source: Hoover Police Department)

Investigators said they were able to catch Coleman after hearing reports of him running through the parking deck of the Hyatt Regency Hotel with a firearm the day of the shooting.

Officers said Coleman was armed with a 5.56 caliber pistol and fired towards a group of males following a verbal argument.

According to investigators, no one involved in the initial argument was injured and all four of the victims were innocent by-standers caught in the crossfire.

Coleman was transferred from Hoover City Jail to Jefferson County Jail on Sunday afternoon.