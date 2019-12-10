Clear
Honoring a Hero: Watch funeral service, procession for Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III

STAC Agent Billy Clardy III

Billy Clardy III was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 1:58 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Fallen Huntsville Police Department officer Billy Clardy III is being laid to rest Tuesday afternoon.

Clardy was killed in the line of duty on Friday. Read more about that here.

The funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. today at Mayfair Church of Christ.

The procession from Mayfair Church of Christ to Clardy’s gravesite at Maple Hill Cemetery will immediately follow. The procession will start on Carl T. Jones Drive. It will then go to Whitesburg Drive onto California Street, and from California Street to McClung Avenue, where Maple Hill Cemetery is located.

The procession is expected to last from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Clardy's family will then lay him to rest with a private graveside service.

Huntsville police say drivers should expect traffic delays in these areas. They say if you typically drive through this area, plan ahead and consider taking another route.

Police say the procession route is as follows:

  • Exit Mayfair Church of Christ turning right onto Carl T. Jones.
  • West on Carl T. Jones to Whitesburg Dr.
  • Turning right (North) on Whitesburg continue to California.
  • Turn North on California to McClung.
  • Turn right (East) on McClung to entrance to Maple Hill Cemetery.
  • Proceed to gravesite.

Police say the following intersections will be affected by the procession:

  • Carl T. Jones and Wainwright
  • Airport and Whitesburg
  • Whitesburg and Whitesport
  • Whitesburg and Teakwood
  • Whitesburg and Drake
  • Whitesburg and California
  • California and Bob Wallace
  • California and Longwood
  • California and Governors
  • California and Big Cove
  • California and Lowe
  • California and McClung

