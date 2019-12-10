Clear
Honoring a Hero: The funeral service for Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III

Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III was laid to rest Tuesday.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 11:33 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Hundreds attended his funeral to speak of his contributions to the community, to the police department, and to his family.

STAC Agent Billy Clardy III

If you missed any of the service, or just want to watch it again to remember this great man, see the videos above.

And you can read more about Clardy here

