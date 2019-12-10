Honoring a Hero: The funeral service for Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III

Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III was laid to rest Tuesday.
Hundreds attended his funeral to speak of his contributions to the community, to the police department, and to his family.
STAC Agent Billy Clardy III
If you missed any of the service, or just want to watch it again to remember this great man, see the videos above.
