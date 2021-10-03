Clear

Homicide investigation underway in Huntsville

A woman in her 20s was killed, according to Huntsville Police.

Posted: Oct 3, 2021 7:48 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2021 7:58 PM
Posted By: Brittany Harry

Huntsville Police Department say they are conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting. 

The shooting happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon in the 4600 block of Governors House Dr. 

A woman in her 20s was killed in the parking lot of Governors House Apartments, according to Huntsville Police. 

Major Crimes Unit Investigators are investigating and looking for persons of interests to talk to about the shooting. 

The woman’s name will not be released until next of kin is notified, according to Huntsville Police. 

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Decatur
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events