Homicide investigation underway in Huntsville

Huntsville Police Department say they are conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting.

The shooting happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon in the 4600 block of Governors House Dr.

A woman in her 20s was killed in the parking lot of Governors House Apartments, according to Huntsville Police.

Major Crimes Unit Investigators are investigating and looking for persons of interests to talk to about the shooting.

The woman’s name will not be released until next of kin is notified, according to Huntsville Police.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.