Homicide investigation underway after late-night shooting

One man is dead after a late-night shooting on Moores Mill road Wednesday night. Madison County deputies responded to the scene that was originally thought to be a stabbing. The Madison County coroner confirmed the man was shot to death.

A deputy on scene told WAAY 31 it happened at what appeared to be an illegal gambling operation. Authorities are searching for a suspect in the case, but say there is no danger to the public.

HEMSI said they arrived on scene just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is not being released until the family is notified.