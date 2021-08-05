Clear
Homicide investigation underway after late-night shooting

One man is dead after being shot Wednesday night in Madison county.

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 2:38 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 3:06 AM
Posted By: Emily Adelman

One man is dead after a late-night shooting on Moores Mill road Wednesday night. Madison County deputies responded to the scene that was originally thought to be a stabbing. The Madison County coroner confirmed the man was shot to death.

A deputy on scene told WAAY 31 it happened at what appeared to be an illegal gambling operation. Authorities are searching for a suspect in the case, but say there is no danger to the public.

HEMSI said they arrived on scene just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is not being released until the family is notified.

