Homicide Survivor Program holds vigil for victims in Huntsville

"His best friend murdered him on my patio, a year ago," said Tammy Thorton.

Each survivor at Sunday's vigil has their own story to tell of a loved one's life cut too short.

"I miss him, very much," said Tammy Thorton.

One of those stories belongs to Tammy Thorton, her nephew, Brandon Thorton, died two days after he was shot in the head.

"I feel one day that i can handle it and then the next day i'm physically ill," said Tammy Thorton.

That's why one of Brandon's best friends, Morgan Longmire, says the Homicide Survivor's Vigil in Huntsville is so important.

"Its kind of easier to cope with it, when you know other people understand what you're going through," said Longmire.

Event organizer, Kim Crawford, says that's exactly what the event is about.

"Tonight is for them, its to celebrate and honor the memory of the ones they lost," said Crawford.

This is the 19th year of the vigil. Attorney General Steve Marshall was there and spoke to survivors. Police officers, organizers and survivors all came together to pray and tell or listen to loved one's stories.

"All come together and show the community that there is a little it of hope. It does get a little bit better," said Tammy Thorton.

The event tonight is also about political change. The group is set to discuss a law working its way through the Alabama State Legislature. The bill would require the Attorney General's office to be notified if a convicted felon makes money off their crime. That way the victim's family can sue in civil court for that money.