Decatur police identify suspect, victim in Thursday morning homicide

Decatur police are searching for Ricardo Bass, a suspect in a Thursday morning homicide that took place during a robbery at the Wavaho Gas Station on Wilson Street.

Bass is said to be 40 years old and to have a Huntsville address.



Bass is a Black male, stands 5’9” tall, weighs about 215 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair

The Morgan County Coroner confirmed one person is dead.

Decatur police have identified the victim as Mark Allen Nicholson.

Decatur Police said it happened at 7 a.m. Thursday.

WAAY 31 spoke to the owner of the gas station. He said a customer in his 30s was making a purchase inside the store but did not have enough cash.

The owner said the customer then went outside and approached another man and shot him several times.

The owner said he plans to reopen the store today.