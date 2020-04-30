Hometown heroes: Hartselle man provides meals for dozens of families

Right now, many people are finding themselves seeking out free food services for the first time ever. In Morgan County, one made made it his mission to feed his neighbors.

Nearly 70 meals in Wayne Jone's home are prepped and ready to go twice a week. They will feed families across Morgan County.

"I'm retired about 15 years and I've got a bad heart," Jones said. "I decided I'd get out here and do something with the blessings I've had."

Two months ago, Jones posted online asking for anyone who would like a meal to reach out. Since then, his service has grown. He went from feeding around 20 people in Hartselle to now 70 throughout the county.

Jason Nix has known Jones for years. After getting laid off work due to the coronavirus, Nix chose to reach out and offer his help.

"It was an opportunity to get out and do something good for the community, and help a friend out and you know gives me something to do also," Nix said.

At first the two were paying for the meals themselves. However, word got out, and people wanted to help. Jones has now raised more than $1,400 to keep going. Businesses are now also pitching in.

"Oh it brightens my day anytime I can see Wayne, whether he brings food or not," Linda Oden said as she was receiving a meal.

For Jones, he said it is humbling and just hearing the thank you's is enough to keep him going.

"When you can give a person a plate of food and it brings a tear to their eyes, they need that plate of food," Jones said.

If you, or someone you know in Morgan County needs help, you can email Jones at Wayjn2@aol.com.