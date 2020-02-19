Hometown Heroes: Couple gives back after deadly boat dock fire in Scottsboro

We are honoring February's Hometown Heroes after the deadly boat dock fire in Scottsboro.

People who lived on Dock B at the Jackson County Park lost everything and one couple stepped up when they were most needed.

Shannon Edmonds describes what she now sees when she looks over at the spot where Dock B used to sit.

"Nothing. It's just vacant," says Edmonds.

Edmonds and her husband Gary lost everything in the fire at Jackson County Park. They were left wondering where they could stay until they got back on their feet.

"The fire happened and right from the get go they were right there helping everybody out," she says.

Edmonds is talking about Robert and Annette Alley, a couple with a house boat on Dock A. Edmonds and her husband are now temporarily staying on their boat.

"To see the devastation or what the fire has created, it was devastating. It was gut wrenching," says Robert Alley.

Robert and Annette told us they saw an immediate need to help Shannon, Gary and their other surviving neighbors find a place to stay after last month’s fire.

"They just needed somebody to help guide them or offer suggestions," says Annette.

Edmonds told WAAY 31 about how they have helped her and other survivors, too.

"They even had purchased a camper for an elderly couple as well to get them back on their feet," she explains.

Robert found a nearby camper for sale to help the couple.

"We went and paid a months rent and then went and bought $300 worth of groceries. That couple was then able to immediately have a place to stay as of that night," he says.

But if you ask the Alley's if they're heroes...

"It really is neighbor helping neighbor. If I'm going to look at the word hero I would give it to the guy that maybe was the diver. I think what we found ourselves is just being collaborators and facilitators and people," he explains.

We gave the Alley's a gift to thank them for what they have done in their community

"We'll accept this but whatever is in there, we will probably give it away if that's ok and just keep paying it forward," says Robert.

"You've got somebody there that's supporting you, that's there to even just listen to you or just five you a hug when you're upset or something...That means a lot," says Edmonds.

Robert Alley also told us he’s now volunteering at the Red Cross. He told us this situation sparked an interest in him to continue to provide for other families in the area during tragic times.