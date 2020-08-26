Hometown Heroes: Bus driver committed to keeping passengers safe from coronavirus

Bus drivers are on the front line in the fight against coronavirus.

They are often in the line of danger without even knowing it.

"In public transit, you're always prepared for anything and everything," Huntsville Transit driver Don Worrell said.

Worrell came out of retirement two years ago to do what he loves, get people from Point A to Point B, safely.

"I came up here because my mother is up here, to be close to mom and I said, you know what let me do what I do best, and that's public transit," Worrell said.

When coronavirus hit, he became a bit anxious about his passenger's safety and his own. Fortunately, Worrell said it did not take long for Huntsville Transit to put new protocols in place.

One passenger in particular specifically noticed Worrell's efforts.

"He set the bar, and not only did he set the bar, he was the first to appear to take it seriously," Passenger John Fisher said.

Fisher often relies on public transportation. As a 73-year-old, he is considered at high risk for coronavirus.

"It started to make me take this pandemic seriously," Fisher said.

Tommy Brown, the director of parking and public transit, said his department chose to keep busses running but made some adjustments.

"The services we provide are critical to people who are going to work, going shopping, going to medical appointments, things like that," Brown said. "So it's critical to continue the service."

Every morning, the buses are sprayed with disinfectants. Only 10 passengers are allowed on a bus even though it seats more than 20. Masks are required and have been since before the state-wide mandate.

"It was a trying time, but we worked through it," Worrell said. "I don't know if you know or not, but every time a bus comes through, we have a cleaning crew. They spray it down, they wipe it down."

Worrell said he was shocked he was even noticed by a passenger for his work, but his boss was not. Brown believes all drivers deserve recognition.

"Our drivers are also heroes of a sort to us because they're required to provide necessary transportation," Brown said.

And for Fisher, he will continue to ride the bus knowing he is safe.

"I've thanked him a number of times because I think he saved a lot of people's lives," Fisher said.