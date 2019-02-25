Homes flooded on Happy Hollow Road in Limestone Co.

Several roads in Limestone County are still closed due to flooding, and WAAY 31 has learned that some people's homes are flooded as well.

WAAY 31 spoke with folks in Limestone County about the potential water damage to their homes.

“It’s a mess. It’s really bad," said John Posey. "These people here were under water before we were.”

John Posey lives on Happy Hollow Road and says he’s never seen it flooded like it is right now.

“We didn’t think it was going to get this high," he said.

In fact, the water is so high, it got into his home, but not before he and his girlfriend evacuated.

“We got everything out that we could," Posey said.

And his home wasn’t the only one affected. Two other homes appear to have water inside and those homeowners also evacuated.

On Monday, Posey drove as close as he could to his home to try and assess the water damage.

“It’s come out of the house," he said. "It’s below the porch now, so I know it’s out of the house.”

Now, Posey says he’s just ready for the water to go away for good.

“I hope it keeps going down, so I can get my truck and we can get back over there to our house," he said. "We’re ready to go home.”

WAAY 31 spoke with another couple who is stuck inside their home on Happy Hollow Road because of the water, and they tell us they aren’t the only ones who can’t leave.