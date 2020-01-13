Homes destroyed by tornado in Marshall County

Homeowners in Marshall County are cleaning up damage to their homes after officials say an EF-1 tornado swept through the area Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says the tornado traveled from Joppa to the Hog Jaw Community.

One homeowner says a tree fell on the side of his home and crushed his A/C unit.

"I didn't know anything had happened until my neighbor called me and told me my house had been hit," said homeowner, Danny Kelley.

Kelley has lived in this home on Highway 69 for almost 18 years.

"Roof damage and the wall had been pushed in and my central air and heating unit has been completely destroyed," said Kelley.

Kelley says he rode out the storm in a shelter after a tornado damaged his home back in 1995.

"It got completely destroyed, but we were alright then. After going through that, I didn't want to go through another tornado," said Kelley.

He says cleaning up after a tornado can be difficult.

"It's terrible. It's mind-boggling sometimes, but there is a lot of people that help, neighbors and all," said Kelley.

Although the cleanup may be a headache, Kelley is glad no one was hurt.

"We're all thankful. Could have been a lot worse," said Kelley.

Neighbors tell WAAY 31 insurance companies will be coming out to assess the damage in the next few days. The National Weather Service confirms the tornado had up to 100 mph winds and many trees were uprooted near Highway 69.