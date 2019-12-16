Homes, church damaged as apparent twister hits Louisiana

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Strong storms have left a trail of splintered trees and downed power lines on a day of dangerous weather around the Deep South.
Authorities say an apparently large tornado damaged homes and a church Monday in Louisiana. And tornado warnings have been issued in several states amid reports of snapped trees and downed power lines in parts of Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana.
More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi, where a tornado was spotted on the ground. No injuries have been reported as the severe weather threat was expected to continue all day as a cold front mixed with warmer air.
