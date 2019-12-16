Clear

Homes, church damaged as apparent twister hits Louisiana

Authorities say an apparently large tornado damaged homes and a church Monday in Louisiana.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 1:55 PM
Posted By: AP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Strong storms have left a trail of splintered trees and downed power lines on a day of dangerous weather around the Deep South.

Authorities say an apparently large tornado damaged homes and a church Monday in Louisiana. And tornado warnings have been issued in several states amid reports of snapped trees and downed power lines in parts of Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana.

More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi, where a tornado was spotted on the ground. No injuries have been reported as the severe weather threat was expected to continue all day as a cold front mixed with warmer air.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events