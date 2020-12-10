‘Homes are selling like hotcakes’: Huntsville Realtors talk local housing market

While the housing market in some cities has experienced great change during the pandemic, local Realtors say Huntsville’s market is going steady.

“In our market in Huntsville, we are very blessed that we didn’t see any change. In other markets, for example New York, they are seeing change, but we are not,” said Erika Rios, Realtor with Amanda Howard Sotheby's International Realty.

Erika and her sister Diana Rios, Realtor with RE/MAX Alliance Pugh Group, say that homebuying has been consistently on the rise and there is currently more demand for homes than there is supply.

"The Huntsville market is very strong. We are even seeing that the owners are getting several offers for their home which are more than they are asking for. Homes are selling like hotcakes," Diana Rios said.

They say that if buyers find a home they like now, they need to act fast.

"Basically, if you see a house you want, you have one day to buy it,” Erika Rios said.

Erika Rios says that Huntsville’s rapid growth is driving this demand.

"Huntsville continues to grow, even the Census has said that Huntsville is going to be the largest city in the state of Alabama in the next three years if not earlier, which means we're going to pass up Birmingham. With more companies continuing to move here, we're going to see more growth in this city, and hopefully, the market remains very strong,” Rios said.

For those in the Hispanic or Latino community looking to buy a home, the Rios’ will be hosting a workshop on Facebook Live this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on homebuying in Huntsville.

"More than anything, what we see a lot in the Hispanic community is that a lot of people don't know about the process of buying a house and it's very important to be informed and that's why we're inviting everyone to this workshop," Erika Rios said.

The Facebook event on Dec. 12 can be found here.