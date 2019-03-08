Homeowners with flood damage are urged to use licensed contractors

Around 250 homes in Colbert and Lauderdale counties are damaged by floodwaters, according to local emergency management officials. Now, Shoals officials are urging homeowners to make sure they use licensed contractors.

In Nathan Estates, Muscle Shoals crews are still manning the pumps to get water out of a retention pond that overflowed with heavy rainfalls and flooded homes, along Melissa Drive.

Crews have been manning the pumps for two weeks now in 24 hour shifts. Amber Gregory lives on Melissa Drive in Nathan Estates and told WAAY 31 when she saw the damage to her home, she began to get stressed.

"I came in and I just dropped to my knees, because I was so overwhelmed with what to do and how to do it," said Gregory.

She had about four inches of floodwater in her house. She said she's never been through a flood and when she saw the damage, she said a prayer.

"Within seconds, there was a knock and it was Parkview Baptist Church. Amazing men and women and they said, 'What can we do to help?'" said Gregory.

Volunteers helped remove sheet rock, but then more volunteers showed up. Gregory said it moves her to tears to see the community come together like this.

"It's a horrible thing that's happened, but there has also been so much good," said Gregory.

Now, the question is how to get the repairs done. Gregory said she knows to check contractors for the correct licenses, and that's what cities and counties are urging people to do. In Nathan Estates, a police presence is helping with that too.

"I'm so thankful for the Muscle Shoals Police Department, 24/7 they have been manning that road and they are not just sitting there. They are checking and making sure the people coming through are supposed to be here," said Gregory.

As she salvages what she can, she says the floodwaters may have damaged her home but haven't shaken her faith.

"God is providing. We are going to make it," said Gregory.

More volunteers will be coming to Nathan Estates on Saturday to feed workers and help with clean-up.