Homeowners stay alert in case of more flooding in Lacey's Spring

Just as several road across Morgan County were drying up from last week's flooding, more rain is causing deja vu for some residents.
Roads like Lower Dry Creek Road remain blocked off in Lacey's Spring.
With the rain Tuesday, people living around the area said they are remaining cautious, and are staying off the roads for the most park.
This includes Sherri Alllson. She said anytime there has been a big rain event, she is constantly monitoring just how high the water gets around her home.
"You just have to stay up, you get naps, and you just have to worry if its going to come real fast or real slow," Allison said. "But they've done a good job controlling it this year."
Allison adds it has been stressful and she is ready for the sun to come back out. If you do notice a road around you starting to flood, contact your local law enforcement.
They will check it out and put barriers if needed.
