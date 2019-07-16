Homeowners say Madison subdivision still a mess after developer sent crews to clean

Homeowners in a Madison subdivision say there is still a mess from a developer that needs to be cleaned up in their neighborhood.

Neighbors in the Nature's Trail subdivision, who did not want to appear on camera, said they continue to deal with a construction mess and trash in their neighborhood.

WAAY 31 reached out to the developer, DSLD. It told us crews were sent to the subdivision Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. to clean mud off the streets and to pick up trash.

The company said to avoid this in the future, it will check to make sure the subdivision is cleaned on a regular basis.

One neighbor we talked to said workers came out to help, but the conditions are "so awful," they don't believe it can all be cleaned up. They said the construction site manager apologized to them.