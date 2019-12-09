Homeowners on Levert Street recall the night Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III died

The community is still rocked by the death of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III.

Monday, we went back to the scene where Clardy was shot and killed during a drug bust on Levert Street off Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville.

We talked to neighbors about how they’re honoring a hero for patrolling the streets in a notoriously tough part of town.

We spoke with a few people who told us this area has changed a lot over the years.

One homeowner told WAAY 31 he thought all the drugs were out of this area because a church has come in to help try and revitalize it.

"Once I heard it was a drug bust it kind of shocked me because I didn't expect anything like it to go down in this area anymore because the neighborhood is getting revitalized ...," said Patrick Tordt.

Tordt lives on Levert Street and described Friday night as something out of a movie.

He remembers speeding police cars and the sound of several gunshots.

He told us a church started renovating houses here for low-income families a year ago.

"If it wasn't for the church they would have torn down all these houses. Like all the buildings, the whole neighborhood would have got torn down, all the three rows," he said.

Tordt has lived on Levert Street his entire life and told us he's seen the neighborhood change.

But he'll always remember Friday night.

He told us his heart goes out to the family and hopes they find peace sometime soon.

"I hope his family is able to overcome the situation because I know it's very hard to deal with a death especially when it's somebody's father. You know its hard to wake up with a wife not having a husband and a couple of kids not having their father," he said.

People who live on Levert Street told WAAY 31 they hope the crime gets better because its supposed to be a safe place to live and grow.