Homeowners in Lacey's Spring still dealing with flooding issues

As more rain moves in, people in Morgan County still haven't dried out from last month's flooding. Some people say it's turning deadly for livestock.

At a house on Valley Street, the water in the backyard is so high, it reaches your chest. The homeowner fears it'll get worse this weekend. Most of his insulation is soaking wet, there's trash everywhere and possibly a dead cow.

"It's blown up like a balloon. If it pops, I don't know how long it's going to stay like that," said Paul Rogers, who lives on Valley Street.

Paul Rogers had no idea there may be a dead animal in his yard until his neighbors told him. He's worried the decay could soon become a real problem.

"It's not real fast, it's like a snail... real slow, it creeps up on you," said Rogers.

Rogers said neither he nor his neighbors know who the livestock belongs to. His neighbors said another dead cow is out in the pasture and another is up to her belly in water.

They say the sheriff's office said it can't do anything about it, but Rogers has bigger fish to fry.

"Four to six more inches of rain, I'm not going to have any place to go," said Rogers.

His property can't hold any more water, a flooded trailer next to him is leaking oil, every house on his block has flood damage and trash is in the neighborhood's yards.

Rogers says he can't clean it up on his own.

"I need some help to try and clean the place, it's going to take a while for this place to dry up. Probably take all summer," he said.

With the ground so wet, Rogers is also afraid a strong wind will blow all his trees onto his home.

"I don't know what we're going to do. We need some help down here. Seriously," he said.

The sheriff's office hasn't gotten back to WAAY 31 on Friday about the cows. Morgan County Animal Control said it's a case for the sheriff's office.

The county environmental health department said if someone calls and makes a complaint, they will remove the dead animal.