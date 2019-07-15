Homeowners fed up with construction mess in Madison

Some homeowners in the Nature's Trail subdivision in Madison told WAAY 31 they're dealing with a big mess because of construction in their neighborhood, "We've moved many times and there's never been a mess in neighborhoods like this," said Jody Abigando.

The developer, DSLD Homes told WAAY 31 rain is to blame for the mud on the road and an industry shortage of dumpsters is causing trash to pile up in the neighborhood, "It is just the biggest mess," said Abigando.

Jody and her husband Robbie have been dealing with this construction mess for 6 months, "I'm just at the last straw of what to do about it," said Abigando.

DSLD Homes told WAAY 31 they agree the muddy street is unacceptable and they do plan on doing something about it on Tuesday, but they also said there's just certain things that come with being near home construction sites, "We try and keep the streets as clean as possible. When we come and clean the streets we come and clean the mud and construction debris," said Area Manager Nate Matthews with DSLD Homes.

The Abigando's told WAAY 31 nails are part of the construction debris, "I've had to get tires repaired twice and one time I had to get tires replaced," said Robbie Abigando.

"The nails being in the road; that shouldn't happen, but sometimes it does," said Matthews.

When you walk through the neighborhood you see empty soda bottles and trash in yards of homes being built and in storm drains, "That's just something we're constantly aware of with our subcontractors. Having vendor meetings and holding everyone accountable," said Matthews.

Code Enforcement for the City of Madison warned DSLD homes about the mess on Monday. The builder told WAAY 31 they will do better at keeping things clean, "I'm still in the wait and see, cause they've never done anything before, so they keep telling us they'll fix it, they'll clean it up, they'll straiten it up, but I'm not sure I can believe them," said Jody Abigando.

This construction is only the tip of the iceberg. There are still 120 more lots to build, which will take roughly two years to complete.

If DSLD Homes does not clean the mess up they could face fines from the City of Madison.